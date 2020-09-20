iBTC Price Up 38.5% This Week (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 73.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $12,677.10 and approximately $2.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00239702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00091928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01409390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00217213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About iBTC

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

