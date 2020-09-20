IDEX (IDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.73 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and $1.22 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01413912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00223529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

