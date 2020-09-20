Ignis (IGNIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $844,116.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $18.71 million and $844,116.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Coinbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01413912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00223529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, STEX, Upbit, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

