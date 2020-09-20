ILCOIN (ILC) Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, C-CEX, Graviex and Crex24. ILCOIN has a market cap of $7.19 million and $280,519.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001850 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001694 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, C-CEX, Graviex, CoinExchange, IDAX and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

