Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.14.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.77. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 708.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,118 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

