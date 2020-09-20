Immunomedics’ (IMMU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Immunomedics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunomedics by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Immunomedics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

