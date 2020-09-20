Incent 1-Day Volume Tops $676.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $676.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00239843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.33 or 0.01406411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00217435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is incent.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

