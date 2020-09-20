Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) vs. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA) Head to Head Review

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

11.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.82% -15.74% 2.31% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 16.82% 0.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.07 $6.23 million $0.50 9.54 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $1.81 million N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.