Ink Price Hits $0.0013 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $588,725.22 and $94,940.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00239786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.01402602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00219288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

