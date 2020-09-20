INMAX (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,690.03

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. INMAX has a market cap of $76,690.03 and $63,539.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01413912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00223529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.