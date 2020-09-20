Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $124.79 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 129.66%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,226,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $313,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

