Insider Buying: Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,997,995.92 in Stock

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 802,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $1,997,995.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $2.59 on Friday. Clearone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

