Insider Buying: Manolete Partners PLC (LON:MANO) Insider Purchases £8,500 in Stock

Manolete Partners PLC (LON:MANO) insider Lee Manning purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,106.76).

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 8.83 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Manolete Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07). The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 million and a P/E ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 384.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.16.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency and insolvency-related claims. As of September 30, 2018, it had invested in 249 insolvency cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.