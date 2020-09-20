Insider Buying: Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) Insider Buys A$377,302.50 in Stock

Pacific Current Group Ltd (ASX:PAC) insider Paul Greenwood purchased 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.14 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of A$377,302.50 ($269,501.79).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pacific Current Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.49%.

About Pacific Current Group

Pacific Current Group Limited engages in multi-boutique asset management business worldwide. It manages assets for institutional and individual clients. The company was formerly known as Treasury Group Ltd and changed its name to Pacific Current Group Limited in October 2015. Pacific Current Group Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

