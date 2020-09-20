Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £150.75 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 25 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.75 ($196.98).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 620.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 690 ($9.02)) on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistry Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,040.90 ($13.60).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

