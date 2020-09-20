Insider Buying: VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Acquires $244,335.58 in Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 34,462 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $244,335.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Beat Kahli bought 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,629.83.

On Thursday, September 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 31,097 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $195,289.16.

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli bought 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $858,000.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.77. VOXX International Corp has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VOXX International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in VOXX International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

