Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$396,990.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,650,222.

Richard Fortin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Richard Fortin sold 7,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00.

ATD.A opened at C$44.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 12-month low of C$30.57 and a 12-month high of C$47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.13%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.