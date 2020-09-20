Insider Selling: Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells $805,700.00 in Stock

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $805,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Devashish Ohri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,876,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,422,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

