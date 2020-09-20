Insider Selling: Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRKS stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

