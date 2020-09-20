Insider Selling: ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) CEO Sells $1,160,817.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 231,025 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

