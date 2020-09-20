Insider Selling: Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells $422,044.56 in Stock

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.97. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,829,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 240,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

