Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,092,750.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,737,184.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $1,067,625.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,037,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $320,441.88.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01.

DDOG opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

