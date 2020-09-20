Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) COO Sells $1,049,855.04 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $256.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upped their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

