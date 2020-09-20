Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $10,402,112.16 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Galin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00.

SEDG opened at $186.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

