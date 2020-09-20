Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Director Sells C$149,000.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,561,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,307,153.52.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$1.73 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

