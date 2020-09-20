Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $639,212.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $639,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $633,584.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $225.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Twilio by 6.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

