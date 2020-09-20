Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $188,654.75 in Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valvoline stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Valvoline by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 459.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.