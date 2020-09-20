Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $1,203,750.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,203,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,373,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $404,146.25.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yext by 263.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Yext by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the second quarter worth $29,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

