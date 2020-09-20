Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells $3,296,717.94 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 37,578 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $3,296,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

