Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of IIIN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

