Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $225.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.67 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

