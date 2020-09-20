INT (INT) Market Cap Achieves $7.57 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $742,538.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.04396084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034262 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

