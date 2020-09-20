Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $118,139.60 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,078.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

