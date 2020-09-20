Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and $2,306.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.01412742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00215670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 121,335,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,407,500 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

