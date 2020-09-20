IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $43.25 million and $5.18 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Coineal and Binance. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.98 or 0.04410444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034249 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

