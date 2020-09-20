IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale cut IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

IPSEN S A/S stock remained flat at $$27.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

