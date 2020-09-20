Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $38,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 69.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

