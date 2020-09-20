iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $73.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.61. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,175 shares of company stock worth $5,307,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iRobot by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

