Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.61. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 3,288,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after buying an additional 314,582 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.