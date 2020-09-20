IT Tech Packaging Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for IT Tech Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for IT Tech Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

