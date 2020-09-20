ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Receives $67.13 Average PT from Brokerages

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ITT by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after buying an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 378,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 288,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 4,163.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 285,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

