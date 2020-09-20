IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISEE. Wedbush restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $37,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

