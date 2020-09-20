Ivy (IVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 43.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Ivy token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. Ivy has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ivy has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ivy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043960 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.89 or 0.04387930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Ivy Profile

Ivy (IVY) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,021,072 tokens. The official website for Ivy is www.ivykoin.com. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ivy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ivy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.