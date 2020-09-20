Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.83 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after buying an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 274,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 208,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

