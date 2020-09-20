Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IHI CORP/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI CORP/ADR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get IHI CORP/ADR alerts:

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). IHI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

IHICY stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. IHI CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of -0.26.

About IHI CORP/ADR

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for IHI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.