Jobchain Trading Down 81.4% Over Last 7 Days (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 96.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $93,177.96 and approximately $3,009.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,661,782,486 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

