Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 525.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,863 shares of company stock worth $4,770,306 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

