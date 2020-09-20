Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.