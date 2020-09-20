JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.40 ($13.41).

ETR PSM opened at €10.65 ($12.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.87 and a 200-day moving average of €9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

