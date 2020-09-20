JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 425 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

BP stock opened at GBX 245.75 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.17. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

